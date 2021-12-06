CM asks social media influencers to assist government

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 6): Social media influencers in Sabah have been asked to assist the government in disseminating information about its policies and programs implemented for the state and rakyat.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said social media is the preferred medium of getting and delivering information nowadays, especially among the younger generation.

Speaking at a gathering with social media influencers and content creators here on Sunday night, Hajiji pointed out that the public, especially the youths, prefer to use social media therefore the medium is capable of playing an effective role in delivering information and ensuring the public fully understands policies implemented by the government.

“Ensure what is delivered is factually accurate not hearsay. Also share the aspirations and desires of youth to ensure their involvement will continue for the future of our state and country,” he stressed.

Hajiji said the state government was currently focused on providing assistance to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and has allocated over RM1 billion for the purpose, including a on-off payment of RM300 to the rakyat in Sabah.

“We are currently implementing many new initiatives to ensure Sabahans will enjoy a better life… I would fail at being Chief Minister if I could not help Sabahans,” he said.

Hajiji also took time to explain to those attending the event about the Sabah Maju Jaya halatuju and the state budget 2022 which he tabled last Friday.

He also spoke about the trials and tribulations he and the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government faced since coming to power in 2020.

“One week after I was appointed Chief Minister, I was infected by the Covid-19 virus. I was picked up by the Health Ministry from my house at 3am and taken to hospital where I was diagnosed to be in the Stage 4 category.

“I spent two weeks in hospital and after being discharged, another two weeks at home which meant that I was unable to function as Chief Minister for one month.

“People were questioning my absence and throwing all sorts of accusation against me and the GRS state government… they said I was weak just because I was not seen in public. But they should understand that it was not because I and the state leaders did not want to meet the people, it was because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he stressed.

Hajiji said to break the chain of infection, stringent SOPs were put in place by the Health Ministry and this included the Movement Control Order (MCO) and no social gatherings.

He added that after being infected with the Covid-19 virus, he decided that it was best to avoid the public as he did not want to risk the possibility of infecting them.

“So I was unable to meet the people, to talk to them and find out the issues affecting them so what I and the GRS government did was to continue working quietly for the state and the rakyat here,” Hajiji said.

The event was organised by Institut Kerjasama Kerajaan dan Rakyat (IKRAR) from the Chief Minister’s Department.

Among the social media influencers and content creators who attended were Duyung Darat, Ben Uzair, Tumatik, Laki-Laki Kacak 2, Tinimungon Tangon Kadazan Dusun, Eylia Guntabid, Dabra Sia, Rosario Bianis, Angelica Paujin, Maldini, Fanzi Ruji, Keddy Mahdfuz, Wehanida, Tashri Abdullah Cyrill, Clyrie von Derek and Gabriella Rachel.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong, IKRAR director Azrul Ibrahim, Sabah Technology and Innovation Council’s Chairman of Technical Research and Innovation Committee, Associate Prof Dr Ts Ramzah Dambul and Sabah Creative Economic and Innovation Centre (SCENIC) general manager Viviantie Sarjuni.