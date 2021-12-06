Covid-19: Daily cases in S’wak remains under 100-mark with 72 cases

KUCHING (Dec 6): The daily Covid-19 cases in Sarawak continued to float under the 100-mark, with 72 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said that from the total, 67 cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

“Of that figure, 29 cases are in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 38 in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There are three cases with pneumonia (Category 3) and two cases with pneumonia that required ventilator support (Category 5). There were no cases in Category 4,” said SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update.

The cumulative total of positive cases in Sarawak now stands at 251,285.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said that two districts recorded double-digit cases for the day, namely Kuching with 26 cases and Bintulu with 12.

Miri recorded nine new cases, Lawas (6), four each in Sibu and Kapit while Sarikei and Bau each registered two cases.

One case each was recorded in Limbang, Samarahan, Asajaya, Lundu, Subis, Tatau and Beluru.

The other districts did not record any new cases.