Crowded affair as 349 candidates to contest in 12th Sarawak polls

KUCHING (Dec 6): A total of 349 candidates from political parties as well as independents have been approved to contest in the 12th Sarawak election after the nomination period today closed at 10am.

In a statement, Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said Dudong will be the most crowded contest with an eight-cornered fight.

Seven seats will see six-cornered fights, 24 are five-cornered battles, 33 have four candidates contesting, 13 are three-cornered fights, while only four constituencies will see straight fights.

Abdul Ghani also stated only 45 of the candidates are women.

The oldest candidate is Bawang Assan incumbent Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president, at 79 years, while the youngest candidates are 24-year-olds Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Cherishe Ng (Batu Lintang) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Olivia Lim (Nangka).

A total of 113 candidates are aged between 50 and 59.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will contest in all 82 seats – 47 from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), 18 from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), 11 from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), and six from the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The number of candidates from the other parties are PBK – 73; PSB – 70; PKR – 28; Democratic Action Party (DAP) – 26; Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) – 15; Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) – 11; Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) – eight; Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar) – five; Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) – one.

There are also 30 candidates contesting as independents.

During nomination this morning, Zainudin Zainal from PBK saw his nomination papers for Jemoreng being rejected as his seconder pulled out.

The nomination papers of independent candidate Chieng Leh Liew for Senadin were also rejected as both his proposer and seconder are not registered voters in the constituency.

Abdul Ghani said campaigning must end by 11.59pm on Dec 17 and the EC has formed 155 enforcement teams to monitor the activities of candidates during this period.

He added only candidates who have paid the election deposit are allowed to exhibit and distribute campaign materials.

“Offensive campaign materials containing inflammatory remarks, racist slurs, and those which touch on religious sensitivities are not allowed,” said Abdul Ghani.

He also said standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Sarawak election were approved by the Ministry of Health on Dec 5 in accordance to Rule 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2021.