Defiant Ali Biju may face expulsion from Bersatu for defending Krian as an independent

KUCHING (Dec 6): Datuk Ali Biju could be expelled from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) for going against the party’s stand and contesting as an independent candidate in Krian in the 12th Sarawak Election.

Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan pointed out in a Facebook post that party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced that the party will not vie for seats in the state polls and will help ensure Gabungan Parti Sarawak is victorious.

“Bersatu’s constitution states that any members who contest without the permission of the party face tough disciplinary action, including immediate expulsion.

“The same rules are applied in Sarawak and the party will make the necessary announcement on the matter,” he said, sharing a news report on Ali’s move to defend Krian as an independent candidate in the post.

Wan Saiful also urged Bersatu members to work together to help GPS win with a landslide victory in the polls on Dec 18.

Ali, who is Bersatu Sarawak vice-chairman, is making his first defence of the seat in a four-cornered fight against Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Friday Belik, Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Musa Dinggat, and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Danny Kuan.

In the 2016 state polls, Ali secured 5,388 votes to win with a majority of 1,640 votes in a straight fight against Barisan Nasional’s Kilat Beriak.

Ali was then a member of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR). He exited the party following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.