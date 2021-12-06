Dr Sim hopes to see fair and clean election campaign in Batu Kawah over next 12 days

KUCHING (Dec 6): Batu Kawah incumbent Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian hopes to see a fair and clean election campaign in the constituency over the next 12 days.

He expressed his disappointment that in this day and age, the number of fake news going viral as well as abuse on social media has increased.

“That is not our culture. We should have a clean and fair campaign for the next 12 days,” he told reporters when met at the Batu Kawah nomination centre at Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) here.

Dr Sim, who will be in a multi-cornered fight against Dr Kelvin Yii of Democratic Action Party (DAP), Chai Kueh Khun of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), and Fong Pau Teck of Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), is gunning for a second term in this 12th Sarawak state election.

He said since he was elected as Batu Kawah representative in 2016, he has been consistently working hard to serve the people under the constituency.

“I said many times before that the people in Batu Kawah will judge based on the records that you have done.

“So for me, I have been consistently active since day one,” he said.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president said everything that he has done for Batu Kawah can be seen on his social media.

“If you look at my Facebook page, I post what I do on the platform every day and for the past five years, you can see how consistent I am.

“This is mainly because I want not only my voters but also people who live in Batu Kawah to be with me and know what we are doing so that we can work together,” he said.

Dr Sim also thanked his voters for the support, cooperation and trust they have in him over the past five years.

“Even though we have touched every quarter in the constituency, it is still not enough because Covid-19 has slowed us down.

“So I appeal to all my voters to give me another five years and together we will ‘Majulah Batu Kawah’,” he said.

In the 11th State Election in 2016, Dr Sim wrested the Batu Kawah seat in a three-cornered fight against incumbent Christina Chiew Wang See of DAP and independent candidate Liu Thian Leong.

He won by a majority of 2,085 votes with a total of 6,414 votes while Chiew and Liu garnered 4,329 and 1,109 votes respectively.