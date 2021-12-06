Dr Sim up against DAP, PBK, and Aspirasi in battle to defend Batu Kawah

KUCHING (Dec 6): Batu Kawah constituency is set to be a four-cornered fight this 12th Sarawak state election.

Despite the rainy weather, Batu Kawah incumbent Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was the earliest to arrive at the Batu Kawah nomination centre at 7.45am.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, who will be defending his seat for the second term, filed his nomination papers at 9am.

He was proposed by Lim Ah Ted and seconded by Lated Seman.

Next to submit his candidacy was Dr Kelvin Yii of Democratic Action Party (DAP) whose nomination papers were received at 9.02am.

The Bandar Kuching MP, who arrived at the nomination centre at 8.20am, was accompanied by his proposer Christina Chiew and seconder Law Kim Nee.

The third candidate vying for Batu Kawah constituency was Chai Kueh Khun of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) who filed his nomination papers at 9.03am, followed by Fong Pau Teck of Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) who submitted at 9.12am.

The announcement of the candidates was made by returning officer Ita Ling at around 10.30am.

She said no nomination papers were rejected.