Dr Yii: PM’s remarks ‘distasteful, blackmail’

KUCHING (Dec 6): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has described Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s remarks on withdrawing development funds if voters made the wrong decision in the 12th Sarawak election, as ‘distasteful’.

“This is contrary to the spirit of his own slogan ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ where he is purposely trying to ‘anak tirikan’ (treat as a stepchild) and punish people just because they may choose to vote differently. No Sarawakian shall be deprived even when they vote differently,” said Dr Yii in a statement.

He demanded that Ismail Sabri apologise to all Sarawakians for openly threatening to ‘take away’ what rightfully belonged to the state.

He said it was an open threat to the people of Sarawak and an insult to the intelligence of the people.

“For far too long, even though Sarawak has been part of the federal government for past 50 over years, we are still so far behind in terms of development compared to other regions in the country. Do we want to continue to be at mercy of such leadership?” he asked.

“It is the responsibility of the government-of-the-day to bring development to the people irrespective of their political affiliation.

“No one should be punished for their vote and any government that use this to threaten the people should be rejected at all cost. ‘Development politics’ are part of old politics that we all should reject,” he added.

The MP said voters should be given the choice to evaluate each candidate and party based on their vision, direction and track record.

“That is why, the slogan of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ is mere rhetoric if they are willing to sideline and ‘anak tirikan’ Sarawak just because we may not want to follow the order of the Prime Minister from Putrajaya.”

Dr Yii said the Prime Minister’s comment was “absolutely disgusting” and Sarawakians should not bow down to such a submissive mindset at the mercy of Putrajaya.

“Sarawakians has seen the same faces in power for too long yet little change has gone to improve the livelihood of many. Does Sarawak deserve this?

“I would like to urge all voters to reject such archaic blackmail tactics by the prime minister. Let Sarawakians themselves decide their future and not adhere to the ‘Pembuli Keluarga Malaysia’ of Barisan National (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS),” he asserted.

During his visit here yesterday, Ismail Sabri said strong ties between the state and federal governments were crucial to facilitate development plans in Sarawak and he hoped voters would make a wise choice in the upcoming state election.