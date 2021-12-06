Five candidates vying for Kota Sentosa promise to serve constituents in their own way if elected

KUCHING (Dec 6): The five candidates battling for Kota Sentosa representation in the 12th Sarawak election each promise to serve the people in the constituency in their own ways.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Datuk John Lau Pang Heng, 69, said that he is thankful to his party for giving him the opportunity to serve the people.

“I am a political newbie, so I hope the voters will support me. I will do my best to serve them 24-7.

“They don’t have to come to me, I will go find them if they need assistance,” he said.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Wilfred Yap Yau Sin, 55, said that he hopes the people of Kota Sentosa will make the informed decision based on reality, track record and their needs.

“For so many years this constituency has been under the Opposition, what is important to the people here is, will the person they are going to elect be able to fulfill their aspiration for a better Kota Sentosa?

“Kota Sentosa deserves a wakil rakyat that actually represents them, who is able to bring the required development for them, speak for them in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) and make a difference for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate Michael Kong, 35, is all set to defend the seat that was previously held for three terms by his party chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is now contesting in Padungan.

Kong asked for the people’s support and to come out to vote on December 18.

“We are worried that because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many voters will not turn out to vote.

“We encourage everyone to come out to exercise their voting rights,” he said.

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) candidate and Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) activist Tan Kok Chiang, 48, said that he chose to stand as a candidate because of their aim to move the Sarawak Independence Referendum Ordinance in the DUN.

“We have to get it in the DUN. We gave the state government five years to enact the Referendum in the DUN but they haven’t read it. They still keep quiet.

“So we have to stand and get into DUN,” he said.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Lue Cheng Hing, 57, said that this election is very unique and not only because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that the agenda of PBK is unique, with their slogan ‘In Quest of Independence’, and thus calling on Sarawakians who aim for the same goal to consider their votes seriously.

“As to how to improve N12 Kota Sentosa, I would say if PBK can form the new government, we would focus on the livelihoods of all Sarawakians. This would be our priority if PBK can rule. Eradicating poverty is one of our missions and visions.

“When talking about Kota Sentosa Bazaar, the traffic jams have always been a nightmare for many years. We should engage experts to redesign traffic routes in order to resolve this once and for all. We hope voters will give PBK a chance to prove ourselves,” he said.

Come December 18, the electorate will decide on who to represent them in this seat that has been a DAP stronghold since 2006.