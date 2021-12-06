Five-cornered fight in Marudi as Penguang will defend seat against PSB, PKR, PBDS Baru, PBK

MARUDI (Dec 6): Marudi incumbent Datu Dr Penguang Manggil will be defending his seat against candidates from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) in a five-cornered fight during this state election.

After the nomination process had concluded, returning officer Norlila Ulis announced that Penguang would be going up against Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran (PSB), Elias Lipi Mat (PKR), Sawing Kedit (PBDS Baru) and Pierre Gilbert Young (PBK).

Penguang filed his nomination papers at 9.01am, while Entri and Gilbert submitted their nomination papers at 9.06am and 9.09am respectively.

This was followed by Sawing and Elias who submitted their nomination papers at 9.12am and 9.16am respectively.

Despite a five-cornered fight, all eyes would be on Penguang and Entri as both are said to have a strong support, especially from the Iban community who makes up the majority of voters in Marudi.

Entri, who was a former assistant minister, was Marudi’s longest serving assemblyman after being the representative for the seat for four consecutive terms.

He was dropped as a candidate in the 11th hour in the state election in 2016 and replaced by Penguang who defended the seat with a majority of 1,387 votes in a three-cornered fight against a PKR’s candidate Elia Bit and independent candidate Louis Jalong.

Penguang polled 5,493 votes, while Elia received 4,106 votes and Louis garnered 56 votes.

In this years’ state election, there are 16,611 registered voters for Marudi. The Iban community is the kingmaker in this Iban-majority seat with 10,150 voters. The Orang Ulu community makes up the second largest number of voters at 2,561, followed by the Chinese with 2,215 voters and Malay community with 1,685 voters.

There are seven polling stations under Marudi, namely Nabor, Pengalayan, Marudi, Beluru, Teruking, Long Teru and Jegan.