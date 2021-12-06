GPS’ Billy to face mentor Ranum from PSB, four other candidates

LUNDU (Dec 6): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Billy Sujang will take on his mentor Datuk Ranum Mina from the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) for the Opar seat in the 12th Sarawak election.

Met after the nomination for the Opar seat today, Billy said he had been with incumbent Ranum when the latter was still with the Barisan Nasional.

Circumstances however forced the two of them to collide, now that Ranum is a PSB member and while he was picked by GPS to win the Opar seat.

“It is a challenge for me to win this Opar seat, and with the current machinery I am confident I can win,” he said after the nomination at the Mahligai Gading Hall here.

According to Billy, the competition for Opar this time would be very challenging because he not only has to take on Ranum, but four other candidates as well, as Opar will see a six-cornered fight during the polls slated for Dec 18.

Billy opined that the six-cornered fight however should not be seen as an advantage to GPS.

“Because of that we have to work hard to win Opar, because many candidates will split (the votes),” he said.

Meanwhile, Ranum, who is a four-term incumbent for Opar, also said that the next state election is significant for him because he will take on Billy whom he considers as his political student.

Despite this, Ranum pointed out that it would not be a concern for him as hoped that Opar voters would stay with him.

Ranum’s concern this time is however with all of the candidates contesting for the Opar seat being from the Bidayuh community like him, which means the Opar voters would be split this time.

“Hopefully the voters, especially the Bidayuh voters, will stay with me because many of the previously approved projects in Opar were stopped by the GPS, and we will continue if PSB succeeds in forming a government,” he said.

The other four candidates are Saini Kakong from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), Bayang Telon from Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar), Freedy Misid from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and the lone woman candidate Meneng Biris from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

It was earlier speculated that Opar would see a five-cornered fight, but with Bayang from Sedar being confirmed as candidate for Opar at the 11th hour today, it is now a six-cornered fight instead.