GPS candidate for Batu Lintang vows to do his best for the people if given mandate

KUCHING (Dec 6): “Give me a chance. I will definitely do my best,” said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Batu Lintang Sih Hua Tong to the voters in the urban seat, where 85 per cent are Chinese.

Sih, who contested in the same seat during the 2011 and 2016 Sarawak elections, said his failure to wrest Batu Lintang from the opposition twice did not dampen his spirit to continue serving the community.

“My team and I have been working on the ground for years, doing our best to serve the community. Should the mandate be given to me, I will definitely bring their voices into the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“I have been on the ground in the past few years. Whether I win or lose, I believe in what I’m doing. I truly believe in what I pursue,” he said when met by reporters at the nomination centre at the Kuching South City Hall here today.

Sih said he is not one to provide lip service but has been on the ground to serve the community.

Whether he was confident of wresting Batu Lintang from See Chee How, the incumbent from Parti Sarawak Bersatu, Sih said: “My confidence comes from the support of the voters.”

According to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) leader, Batu Lintang is an area with a lot more residential units than commercial lots.

He said, if given the mandate, he would focus on making the constituency a more liveable place for the community.

“We will work towards making it a better place with a better living environment. One of the focuses is to address flooding issue. Should the mandate be given to me, I will definitely bring this into the DUN and the government can allocate funds to resolve the issue.

“Safety of the residential areas is another focus. People need to feel safe staying in their places, they need a more comfortable living environment,” he added.

On his third attempt, Sih said if he was elected come Dec 18, it would be a good platform for him to provide better services to the community.

He pointed out: “I believe I can bring the problems affecting the people into DUN, flooding is one of them. For the past years, nothing much has been done and this issue has not been addressed.”

He said an elected representative, who was given the mandate, should speak up for the people in the august House.

“The best answer should be from the people whether he (See) has done it. It is fairer that way,” he said.

He added that flood-prone areas in the Batu Lintang constituency included Kpg Tabuan Dayak, Sg Maong, Jalan Urat Mata and Lintang Park.

It will be a five-cornered fight in Batu Lintang this election, with See locking horns with two veterans Sih, and PBK’s Voon Lee Shan who was the Batu Lintang assemblyman from 2006 to 2011, as well as two greenhorns Cherishe Ng from PKR and Alex Leong from Aspirasi.

In the 2016 state election, See defended and retained Batu Lintang under the PKR ticket with a 4,385-vote majority in a three-cornered fight against Sih and STAR candidate Lina Soo.

See was later sacked by PKR and joined PSB.