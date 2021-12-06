GPS pick for Tanjong Batu vows to win back seat for SUPP

BINTULU (Dec 6): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Tanjong Batu, Johnny Pang, 61, aims to win back the seat for Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) in the 12th Sarawak election.

He said despite SUPP having failed to secure the seat, previously named Kidurong, over the last 20 years, it would not stop the party from continuing its service to the constituents.

Pang, who is SUPP Bintulu branch chairman, said he was looking forward to providing a better service to the people of Tanjong Batu should he be elected as their representative.

“I joined politics with the belief that political work is all about servicing the people and ensuring that the state and federal government policies are being implemented for the benefit of the people.

“It is important to relay the government’s messages and policies to the people. Any discrepancy in government’s policies should be addressed through the correct channels, and not be blindly followed,” he said in a statement.

Pang said as a home-based party, SUPP had always put the issue of Sarawak’s autonomy as its priority and at the same time, it strove to fight for and safeguard Sarawakians’ rights.

“This was the purpose behind the establishment of SUPP, and all its members have always upheld the belief of serve (the people) anytime and anywhere, and to be pragmatic in doing so.

“We have to serve with a sincere heart and with all our might; or else, we’d be leading away from the purpose of the creation of our party.

“We all serve equally without considering our rank in the party, and we do not choose who we serve. Everyone is equal,” he said.

The Tanjong Batu incumbent, Chiew Chiu Sing from Democratic Action Party (DAP), would not be contesting this time, but the party would field its winnable candidate, Tony Chiew.

Meanwhile, Pang has been SUPP Bintulu chairman since 2013, and he joined the party in 1987.

Tanjong Batu will also see contenders from Parti Sarawak Bersatu, which is fielding Nicholas Tang; Parti Bumi Kenyalang, which has picked Andy Yek as its candidate; and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party, which has chosen Chieng Lea Phing.