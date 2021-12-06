GPS, PSB supporters in Sri Aman jeer at each other’s candidates

SRI AMAN (Dec 6): Supporters from both Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) today jeered at each other’s candidates upon exiting the nomination centre.

The supporters from both camps were seen waiting for their candidates outside the Sri Aman District Office Library Building, some 500 metres away from the nomination centre as they are not allowed within the centre’s vicinity, as early as 8am today.

However, there was no sign of Democratic Action Party (DAP) or Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) supporters.

Aside from the jeering war, nomination day went off without a hitch.

Simanggang will see a four-cornered fight between GPS, DAP, PSB and PBK, with incumbent Datuk Francis Harden Hollis (GPS) defending his seat against Leon Jimat Donald (DAP), Walsin Wilson Entabang (PSB) and Peli Aron (PBK).

(left to right) Peli, Harden, Wilson and Leon after the announcement of the candidates for N.32 Simanggang at the Sri Aman District Office (Library Building) here, this morning.First to arrive at the nomination centre today was Harden, who was accompanied by his proposer Kang Tai Kong and seconder Andar Suntai.

Walsin, accompanied by his proposer Tan Choon Poh and seconder Daniel Lawi, and Peli, alongside his proposer Mohd Azam Mohd Trudin and seconder Nensa Nuab, followed shortly.

Leon rounded up the arrival and he too was accompanied by his proposer Tan Chet Young and seconder Brayan Sigan.

After being ushered to the waiting room where Election Commission Returning Officer (RO) Tan Guan Huat and his officers were preparing nomination day documents, Harden was the first to meet the RO and his officers, followed by Wilson, Peli and Leon.

After the handing over of documents by the RO, the candidates were later ushered back to the waiting room for the cooling-off period and protest time.

Tan later officially announced that nomination papers were closed after going through satisfactory reports on background checks of all the contenders.

No Independent candidates showed up despite rumours that there might be Independent candidates joining the race.

For the order of names on the ballot, the first is Peli followed by Wilson, Leon and Harden, confirming them as the candidates for the Sri Aman seat.

When asked about the inconspicuous presence of DAP supporters, Leon said that they were waiting at the party’s Sri Aman branch office here.

Now that nomination day is over, campaigning for the state election will official begin with full compliance with the standard operating procedures that have been laid out by the EC.

Campaigning will go on for 12 days before Sarawakians hit the polls on Dec 18.