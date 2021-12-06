Incumbent David Wong to face five-cornered tussle in Pelawan

SIBU (Dec 6): The Pelawan constituency will see a five-cornered tussle in the 12th State election.

First to arrive at the SMK Sacred Heart Centenary Hall to file in her nomination papers at 7.50am this morning was Aspirasi candidate Janet Loh Wui Ping.

Loh was proposed by Chieng Kui Kee and seconded by Hwang Siew Ming.

Pelawan incumbent David Wong Kee Woan of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), arrived at the nomination centre at about 8.30am, accompanied by his son Samuel as his proposer and wife Margaret Wong Tai Ling as his seconder.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Dr Low Chong Nguan arrived almost at the same time as Wong. Dr Low was accompanied by his proposer Toh Jack Kwong and seconder Chiew Hock Lee.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Michael Tiang was the fourth to arrive at 8.42am, together with his proposer Ting Tien Huat and seconder Andrew Lau

The last to arrive to file in her nomination papers was Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Jamie Tiew Yen Houng, with her proposer Tiong Siew Ping and seconder Lee Sieng Ching.

The nomination processed ended at 10am.

At 11am, returning officer Teng Ming Ming announced the name of the five candidates after the one hour objection period was over, officially signifying the start of the race.

Interviewed later, Tiang said there is no clear favorite in the race for the Pelawan seat and that all the five candidates stand a chance to win the election.

“The GPS, using a new white hornbill logo instead of the traditional ‘dacing’ logo, is yet to be tested. So it is difficult to predict the outcome as we have yet to test the waters,” he said.

Tiang, however, admitted that the strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), which banned ceramah (public talks), except those in areas without Internet coverage, would give an advantage to the ruling coalition.

“It’s true to a certain extend that the banning of ceramah will benefit the candidates from the ruling government because traditionally, especially DAP candidates, their forte is the ceramah which is where they draw their support,” he said.

Nevertheless, Tiang said this election is going to be an interesting and a quiet one, without much hype and fanfare.

“There will be no door-to-door campaign, no public walkabouts, no ceramah and all these new normal to control the spread of Covid-19 virus are difficult to everyone, not only the opposition parties but also the candidates from the ruling government.”