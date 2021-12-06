Incumbent hails transformation of Senadin ‘from bush-filled peatland to thriving edu-hub’

MIRI (Dec 6): Senadin is very likely to house a five-cornered fight in the coming 12th state election this Dec 18.

This suburban state constituency in Miri Division covers the areas from Sungai Tujuh, Kuala Baram up until the Miri-Marudi border.

In terms of the composition of its electorate, 55 per cent of the total comprises Bumiputera voters.

The incumbent Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin described Senadin as ‘one of the most challenging state constituencies’ due to its geographical and peat soil features.

“The Senadin today is a stark contrast against was it was 25 years ago.

“Way back then, it was a peatland filled only with bushes; now, it is an education hub with various training institutions, community colleges, a university, a number of primary and secondary schools, as well as health facilities,” observed the local Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) leader.

Still, he felt that more development and upgrades could be implemented to move Senadin forward.

Lee first held the post of Senadin assemblyman after he won the seat in the 1996 state polls, and winning streak continued on until the 2016 election, where he earned a 3,538-vote majority after polling 10,683 votes, while Democratic Action Party (DAP)’s Dr Bob Baru Langub and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru)’s Philemon John Edan received 7,145 votes and 329 votes, respectively.

SUPP, DAP and PBDS Baru will face off again in Senadin in the coming polls, but this time, they will also face a challenger from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Eric Ngieng.

DAP and PBDS Baru will be fielding Marcus Hugo and Bobby William, respectively.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has yet to officially announce its candidate for Senadin, although its Central Women chief Suzanne Lee could be the contender – a post on her Facebook page shows a photo of her and several supporters showing their thumbs-up, and all of them standing in front of a large banner depicting her face, her name and ‘N75 Senadin’ constituency, as well as the phrase ‘Vote for PSB’ in English, Malay, Mandarin and Iban.