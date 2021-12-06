Incumbent Miro to defend Serembu against four opposition candidates

SRI AMAN (Dec 6): Serembu will see a five-cornered fight between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) in the 12th Sarawak election on Dec 18.

Current incumbent and GPS candidate Miro Simuh will be defending the seat against PSB candidate Iana Akam, PKR candidate Michael Nebin Saweng, returning candidate Buln Ribos of Aspirasi, and Dr Jecky Misieng of PBK.

All candidates filed their nomination papers at the SMK Paku nomination centre in Bau this morning.

The Serembu state constituency was first contested during the 11th state election in 2016.

Miro won by a majority vote of 1,397 during a four-cornered fight against PKR’s Athina Klaywa Sim, independent candidate Nyomek Nyeap and Buln who previously contested under State Reform Party (STAR).