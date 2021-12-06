Incumbent Paulus to face PSB, PKR and PBK candidates in Batu Danau

MIRI (Dec 6): Batu Danau seat will see a four-cornered fight with the seat incumbent Paulus Palu Gumbang from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) being challenged by candidates from three other parties.

Paulus, will be facing Ali Adap from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Racha Balang from Parti Keadilan Rakyat and Petrus Bulan from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

The nomination process, which took place at Limbang Indoor Stadium, saw Paulus submitting his nomination papers to returning officer Petrick Linggie Taboh at 9.10am, while Ali, Racha and Petrus submitted their nomination forms at 9.05am, 9.14am and 9.03am respectively.

No candidates have been rejected during the nomination process today.

Paulus, who is a three-term assemblyman and former Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) — now known as Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) — supreme council member, stood as Barisan Nasional (BN) direct candidate in the last state election in 2016 before joining PBB after the state election.

He retained his seat after winning with 2,939-vote majority against Ali, a then-Independent candidate who polled 1,427 votes that year.

In 2011, Paulus managed to retain the seat after winning with a 2,319-vote majority against two other candidates Lau Liak Koi from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Lawrence Cosmas Sunang Simpang from Sarawak National Party (SNAP) .

Paulus first contested in the state election in 2006 which saw him winning against SNAP’s candidate Christopher Sawan Jiram with a 1,262-vote majority.