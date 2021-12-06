Incumbent Ripin up against all-women contenders eyeing Lambir seat

MIRI (Dec 6): Lambir incumbent Ripin Lamat of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is set to face three women candidates, all eyeing the seat in the 12th state election.

The confirmed challengers are Zulhaidah Suboh of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), and two new faces – Lila Mohamad of Parti Bersatu Sarawak (PSB) and Dynanne Oshield Nickson of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

Ripin represents Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), one of the four components that form the coalition GPS.

He won for the first time in 2011, after polling 4,625 votes that earned him a 1,521-vote majority.

It was also the election where Zulhaidah first contested against Ripin; however, the Sibuti PKR Women chief lost as she only received 3,104 votes.

The other contender was Johari Bujang from the now-defunct Sarawak National Party, who got 693 votes.

In the 2016 election, Ripin won again with a 4,907-vote majority, after garnering 7,503 votes in an all-men three-cornered fight.

His challengers were PKR’s Mohdak Ismail who polled 2,596 votes, and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS)’s Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo who received 829 votes.

Meanwhile, Lila, 28, is PSB Lambir vice-chairperson who had once served as the city councillor.

Dynanne, on the other hand, is PBK Lambir’s political affairs director.

The 28-year-old said it did not bother her to face three more experienced candidates in the election, adding that her campaign highlight would be the people’s wellbeing.

“My campaign platform would stand on the fight for the elevation of status for villages still categorised as ‘squatters’, for the upgrading of access roads, for enhancement of Internet connectivity at all locations, the provision of education funds, as well as provision of minor renovation works on dilapidated houses,” said Dynanne.