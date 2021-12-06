Incumbent Rosey Yunus to face three others in Bekenu

BEKENU (Dec 6): Bekenu is set to see a four-cornered fight in the coming 12th Sarawak election.

Its incumbent Datuk Rosey Yunus from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be facing Abu Bakar Amit of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Desmond Gani Pengiran from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Norhafizah Mohammad Joharie from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Rosey, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bekenu chairman, was the first candidate to submit her nomination papers after the nomination centre at the Bekenu Community Hall opened around 9am this morning.

She was accompanied by her proposer Richard Pie Tugang and seconder Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Desmond was the second to submit his nomination papers immediately after, accompanied by proposer Patrick Makam Pengeran and seconder Tini Kaiyang.

The nomination papers for Abu was received around 9.07am, as he was accompanied by proposer Yusup Ahmad and seconder Tinggal @ Tuah Ripin Salam.

Norhafizah Mohammad Joharie was the last to submit her nomination papers, accompanied by proposer Lily Jaweng and seconder Melissa Bundak.

The candidates were confirmed by returning officer Jamalie Busri around 11am.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed December 14 as the date for early voting while December 18 is the polling date for the 12th Sarawak election.

Rosey, who is the Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development held the Bekenu seat for three terms after winning the constituency in 2006 state election.

During the 11th state election, she won the seat with 4,789 majority vote and defeated PKR’s candidate, the late Bill Kayong, as well two independent candidates namely Austin Sigi Melu and Joe @ Peter Jelin.