‘Just do your mayor job, don’t contest’, Chong tells Wee

KUCHING (Dec 6): Padungan candidate Chong Chieng Jen took a jab at one of his opponents in the fight for the Padungan seat, where he urged MBKS mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng to focus on being mayor and not contest in the election.

He urged the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor to just ‘do your mayor job’ and not contest in the election, as electing him would just be a waste.

“The mayor has channels to the state government through his position as mayor. You don’t need to sit as ADUN (an assemblyman) to convey the message of the people to the government.

“What more to say, the DUN (State Legislative Assembly) seat he is contesting now — the whole DUN seat almost all is under his jurisdiction, his MBKS jurisdiction,” Chong said when met at the nomination centre at MBKS auditorium.

Chong, who was Kota Sentosa incumbent, pointed out that the people living in Padungan definitely have their grouses and complaints about state government policies, and they would always come to the mayor’s office and tell the mayor.

Similarly, he said that the state needs a good foundation for the future of Sarawak, which is good governance.

“Secondly, the state needs credible parties, candidates from credible parties and assemblymen from credible parties to go into the DUN.

“Those are the two key issues for the election across the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chong said that he would do his best in the run-up to polling day, where he will be facing Wee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Raymond Thong Ee Yu and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo.

When asked which among the three candidates will pose the biggest challenge to him, Chong said that he regarded all of them as challenges.

“I’ll do my best. I’ll leave it to the people of Padungan to decide on the 18th. I’ll give them my best in the run-up to polling day,” he said when met after the announcement of the Padungan constituency candidates list today.