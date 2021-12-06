Kelvin Yii to bring policies that give direct benefits to Batu Kawah constituents if elected

KUCHING (Dec 6): DAP’s candidate for Batu Kawah Dr Kelvin Yii is looking to bring his ideas and policies that will give direct benefits to the people particularly those under the constituency if he is elected.

He said these include looking into the welfare of those who have suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic so that they can look for better job opportunities, better resources for income and receive direct assistance from the government so that they are taken care of.

“We want to build Sarawakians and not just build Sarawak. As we build Sarawakians, we are strengthening Batu Kawah.

“This is where I would like to bring an alternative and progressive idea towards how we can adjust this on a local level in Batu Kawah and Sarawak as a whole,” he told reporters when met after his candidacy was announced at the Batu Kawah nomination centre at Padawan Municipal Council here.

Dr Yii, who is Bandar Kuching MP, is looking to wrest Batu Kawah seat from its incumbent Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also SUPP president in the 12th Sarawak election this Dec 18.

Also contesting for the seat are Chai Kueh Khun of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Fong Pau Teck of Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi).

Dr Yii hoped that the people of Batu Kawah would give an opportunity to the younger generation to bring about new and progressive change in the constituency.

“We don’t want ‘politik lapok’ (old-fashioned politics) which will only enrich the politicians.

“We want a new form of politics where the people come first and their welfare is guaranteed,” he stressed.

He said he and his team have been on the ground in Batu Kawah for quite some time now but due to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), this has hindered them from carrying out certain activities.

“Right now, we will be spending as much time in Batu Kawah within the SOPs that have been set.

“More importantly, we want to find a way to come up with good ideas and politics that will benefit the people of Batu Kawah.

“I’m not against development but development must have direct impact and benefit to the normal folks who are staying in the area,” he said.

He hoped that the 12th state election will be a healthy and progressive competition that can set the tone and foundation for politics in the future for Sarawak and in turn impact the whole of Malaysia.

“I hope the people of Batu Kawah, especially the younger generation will join together in this journey to change the landscape of Batu Kawah.

“Let us change the way we think of development and how we can also have a bigger impact and say on the future of our beloved Sarawak,” he said.