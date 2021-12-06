Kota Sentosa to see five-cornered fight between GPS, PBK, Aspirasi, PSB and DAP

KUCHING (Dec 6): The Kota Sentosa seat will see a five-cornered fight in the 12th state election.

The first to arrive at the nomination centre at Kota Sentosa Public Library this morning was Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK)’s Lue Cheng Hing, who arrived at around 8am with his proposer Chai Ko Pun and seconder Wong Pik Ming. His nomination papers were submitted to returning officer at 9am.

This was followed by Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) candidate Tan Kok Chiang who arrived at the nomination centre at 8.20am to submit his nomination papers. He was accompanied by his seconder Liu Fook Chan. His proposer Stephen Yap came a little later. His nomination papers were submitted at 9.05am.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Datuk John Lau Pang Heng was next to arrive at 8.30am. He was accompanied by his seconder Ting Sii Yih and proposer Law Sie King. His nomination papers were received by returning officer at 9.08am.

Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) candidate Michael Kong arrived two minutes after Lau, accompanied by his proposer Bong Kuet Vui and seconder Brenda Chong. His nomination papers were received at 9.11am.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Wilfred Yap Yau Sin arrived at the nomination centre at 8.39am with his proposer Wong Ka Chuang and seconder Boon Voon Min. His nomination papers were received at 9.14am.

After announcing that the nomination process has ended at 10am, returning officer Goh Thiam Ho return to announce the eligible candidates at 10.25am.

“I have checked all the nomination papers received and found them to be satisfactory. As such, there is no candidate whose papers were rejected,” he said.

With that, Goh announced the eligible candidates for Kota Sentosa based on their order of appearance on the ballot papers, which are Tan, Lau, Yap, Kong and Lue.