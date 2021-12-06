Lambir incumbent will lock horns with three women candidates in election

MIRI (Dec 6): Lambir incumbent Ripin Lamat will lock horns with three women from the Opposition in the 12th Sarawak Election.

His challengers are Zulhaidah Suboh of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Lila Mohamad from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Dyanne Oshield Nickson from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

Returning officer Ashad Shamsu made the official announcement after receiving the candidates’ nomination papers today at the Teachers Education Institute (IPG) Miri’s Muhibbah Hall in Luak today.

PSB’s Lila was the first to submit her nomination papers at 9.01am, and the veteran politician was accompanied by her proposer Alvin Esqandar Chiam Abdullah and seconder Corriena Sarkawi.

Ripin, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Lambir chairman, was the second candidate to submit his papers and he was accompanied by proposer Hajis Japar Labaw and seconder Rahim Unsang.

Zulhaidah and Dyanne followed after.

Zulhaidah’s proposer is Rapahal Engkamat Juna and Julit Silus is her seconder while Dyanne’s proposer is Goh Shin Chiew and seconder is Tham Wai Ghen.

In the 2016 state election, Ripin won the seat under the Barisan Nasional ticket with a 4,907 majority vote against PKR’s Mohdar Ismail and PAS’s Arif Paijo.