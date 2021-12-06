LIVE UPDATES: 12th Sarawak Election Nomination Day

Nomination day for the 12th State Election has finally arrived, with candidates in their respective party colours set to show up at the 82 designated nomination centres to file their forms this morning.

All nomination centres will open from 9am today. They must file their papers before 10am or risk having their nomination rejected.

The Borneo Post will keep you updated throughout the nomination period.

Will the parties stick to the lists already announced? Or will there be surprises? Stay with us to find out.

8.56am: Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) candidate for Pending Violet Yong Wui Wui has arrived at the nomination centre at MBKS headquarters.

8.52am: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Bukit Begunan Datuk Mong Dagang has arrived at the Sri Aman Resident Office together with his proposer and seconder.

8.48am: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru’s (PBDS Baru) candidate for Bukit Begunan Entusa Imam has arrived at the Sri Aman Resident Office to file his nomination papers.

8:46am: Gabungan Parti Sarawak candidate for Satok Datuk Ibrahim Baki has arrived at the nomination centre at SK Rakyat Bolhassan.

8:46am: Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) candidate for Bawang Assan Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has arrived at nomination centre at Sibu Civic Centre. Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Michelle Ling also arrived at the same time.

8.45am: Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate Anyi Jana, Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s candidate Satu Anchom, Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s candidate Dr Joseph Jawa Kendawang, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s candidate Charlie Genam and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru’s candidate Leo Bunsu have arrived in front of Ngemah nomination centre at Kanowit District Council office.

8.44am: Democratic Action Party candidate for Tanjong Batu Tony Chiew Chan Yew (centre) has arrived at the nomination centre at Wisma Bintulu. He was accompanied by his proposer Chiew Chin Sing and his seconder Jussie Kong Ming Shy.

8.44am: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Pending Milton Foo has arrived at the nomination centre at the MBKS lobby. He was accompanied by his proposer and seconder.

8:40am: Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Bawang Assan Amy Lau has arrived at Sibu Civic Centre with Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

8.39am: Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate Paul Ling was the fifth candidate to arrive at the nomination centre at Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) library, Sibujaya to submit his nomination papers to stand in Dudong.

8.39am: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Kota Sentosa Wilfred Yap has arrived at the nomination centre. He was accompanied by his proposer Wong Ka Chuang (left) and seconder Boon Voon Min.

8.35am: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Bukit Begunan Norina Umoi Utot has arrived at Sri Aman Resident Office, together with proposer James Lungkong @ Lungkong Ibang and seconder Kumbang Likai.

8.33am: Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Pujut Alan Ling has arrived at the nomination centre.

8.32am: Democratic Action Party (DAP) (DAP) candidate for Kota Sentosa Michael Kong has arrived at the Kota Sentosa nomination centre with his proposer Bong Kuet Vui and seconder Brenda Chong.

8.30am: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate for Gedong Tomson Ango was the first to arrive nomination Centre at the Dewan Masyarakat Gedong. He and his proposer and seconder were asked by the police to wait until 9am to enter the nomination centre.

8.30am: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Kota Sentosa Datuk Lau Pang Heng waved to the media upon his arrival at the nomination centre to submit his nomination papers. He was accompanied by his seconder Ting Sii Yih and proposer Law Sie King.

8.30am: Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) candidate for Padungan Chong Chieng Jen has arrived at nomination centre for Padungan seat at MBKS auditorium.

8.30am: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) candidate for Senadin Bobby William arrived at the nomination 8am. He was accompanued by his proposer Adman Jubang and seconder Marten Maru.

8.26am: Parti Sarawak Bersatu candidate for Marudi Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran (PSB) has arrived at Marudi District Office with his proposer Patrick Sibat Sujang (right) and seconder Yusak Wan (left).

8.23am: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Dudong Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was the fourth candidate to arrive at the nomination centre at Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) library, Sibujaya

to submit his nomination papers.

8.23am: Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) new face Alex Leong has arrived at the nomination centre at Kuching South City Hall to file his nomination papers to contest in Batu Lintang seat.

8.22am: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate for Padungan Raymond Thong Ee Yu has arrived at nomination centre for Padungan seat at MBKS auditorium.

8.20am: Gabungan Parti Sarawak candidate for Marudi Datu Dr Penguang Manggil has arrived at the Marudi District Office to submit his nomination papers. He accompanied by his proposer TR Henry Gomes and seconder Khalid Sabil.

8.20am: Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) candidate for Kota Sentosa seat Tan Kok Chiang arrived at the nomination centre at Kota Sentosa Public Library to submit his nomination papers. He was accompanied by his seconder Liu Fook Chan.

8.16am: Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s candidate Suzanne Lee and entourage arrived at Senadin nomination centre at Industrial Training Institute (ILP). Lee was accompanied by her proposer Kharunnisa Abdullah Samsuddin and seconder Then Fah Shim.

8.10am: The four Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidates for Sibu Division, David Wong (Pelawan), Irene Chang (Bukit Assek), Paul Ling (Dudong) and Amy Lau (Bawang Assan), held their traditional blessing ceremony at the DAP headquarters at Rejang Park before proceeding to their respective nomination centres to fill in their nomination papers.

8.09am: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) candidate Julius Enchana was the third candidate to arrive at nomination centre in Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) library in Sibujaya to submit his nomination papers to stand in Dudong.

8.02am: Independent candidate Fadhill Mohamad Isa has arrived at Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) library, Sibujaya to submit his nomination papers to stand in Dudong. He was accompanied by his mother Nursuraya Abdullah, who will be his seconder and proposer Annuar Hamdi.

8am: Parti Sarawak Bersatu candidates Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh (Bawang Assan), Wong Hie Ping (Dudong), Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek), Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud (Nangka), and Dr Low Chong Nguan held gathered at PSB Bawang Assan office for breakfast. They will proceed to civic centre after this.

7.57am: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has arrived at the nomination centre at Lawas District Council building to submit his nomination papers to stand in Bukit Sari.

7.36am: Independent candidate Engga Unchat, 65, was first to arrive at nomination centre at Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) library in Sibujaya where he will submit his nomination papers to stand in Dudong. The early morning rain did not deter him from showing up early at the nomination centre.

