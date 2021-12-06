Mawan to face four others in battle for Pakan

PAKAN (Dec 6): Pakan is set to witness a five-cornered fight in the 12th state election.

Incumbent Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will face four opponents as he seeks to defend the seat he first won in 1991.

They are Hereward Geramong Joseph Alen of Parti Bersatu Sarawak (PSB), Jemeli Kerah of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), and two independent candidates – Brawi Angguong and Tedong [email protected] Jamal Abdullah.

In the 11th state election, Mawan retained the seat after garnering 3,999 votes to beat Dr Jawie Jingot (Independent), who obtained 3,573 votes, and Rinda Julia Alexander of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) who received 285.

At the time, Mawan had contested as a Barisan Nasional direct candidate, while this time around he is representing the seat for GPS component Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

Returning officer Seroj Ludin confirmed all five candidates were eligible to contest in the election for which polling day is on Dec 18.