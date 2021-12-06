Members of GPS parties called on to defend coalition’s seats

SARIKEI (Dec 6): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) needs the cooperation of all members of its component parties to defend the seats it inherited from Barisan Nasional (BN) and to wrest the seats held by the opposition.

In this respect, representatives of GPS component parties Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Pakan branch, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Pakan branch and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Pakan branch pledged to work together as a formidable team bearing GPS flag after attending a brief informal meeting at Pakan Service Centre here yesterday.

Acting as their spokesperson, deputy chairman of PBB Pakan branch, Cr Gasan Empera, said that as incumbent Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom had been endorsed by GPS top leadership to defend the seat in the upcoming 12th state election all members of GPS component parties ought to respect the decision and focus their effort on ensuring victory for GPS.

“With the support of all members of GPS component parties, I believe Tan Sri William Mawan has no problem in defending the seat which he has securely kept since 1991,” he reiterated

“The role of every member of its component parties is to ensure GPS gets another mandate to govern Sarawak. Efforts to pull the local people to rally solidly behind GPS start with members of the coalition,” he stressed.

He also said the people of Pakan could count on Mawan to ensure continuity of development which had been planned to transform Pakan.

“It cannot be denied that Tan Sri William Mawan had done a lot to transform Pakan into what it is today and his vision for the future development of Pakan is clearly reflected in the District Development Masterplan, one of which is the proposed town expansion plan,” he added.

Mawan had also mentioned about the plan to integrate Pakan into the framework of Bukit Sadok Agropolitan, Betong, he added.

Admitting there had been tense competition for GPS candidacy for Pakan seat in the past few months, he hoped those involved in lobbying activities to respect the decision of the top leadership especially Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who had announced a full list of GPS candidates on Friday.

“We ought to respect the decision of the chief minister who is also GPS chairman, and the best way to show it (respect) is to close ranks to ensure success of GPS in its first outing,” he stressed.

“With undivided support rendered by all component parties comprising PBB, PRS, SUPP and PDP, he believed GPS had no problem in retaining the seat.

Mawan first won seat in 1991 on a BN-SNAP ticket and successfully defended it in unique style till the state election in 2016.

He defended the seat on BN-SNAP ticket in 1996 and 2001; on BN-SPDP ticket in 2006 and 2011 state elections and as BN-direct candidate in 2016 polls. This time he is defending the seat as GPS-PBB candidate.

Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) was a splinter party formed by Mawan in 2004 following a leadership crisis in Sarawak National Party (SNAP) whereas Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak(Teras) was a splinter party he formed in 2013 after he quit as president and member of SPDP following another leadership tussle in SPDP.

Unlike SPDP which was fortunate to be accepted into BN fold just a few days after formation, Teras’ bid to join BN received strong objection from component parties, particularly SPDP. Hence, Mawan was re-nominated to defend the seat in the 11th state election as a BN-direct candidate.

Among those present at the informal meeting ahead of nomination day today were PBB Pakan branch secretary Alum Tundan, Pakan District Women Bureau chairperson Lily Tiong, Pakan District Community Leaders Association chairman Tuai Rumah Walter Ahap, PRS Pakan branch youth chief Cr Moris Nyanong, Pakan District Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) chairperson Nangan Dinggai, PBB Pakan branch women chief Nunsong Kalang, PBB Pakan branch youth chief Nyawin Sirai and PRS Pakan branch secretary Tuai Rumah Eddy Madang.