New concept, masterplan for TAED project

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 6): The State Government will revive the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) project with a new concept and masterplan that includes mixed developments comprising hotel and resort, residential and commercial areas with public park and recreational areas.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said TAED, which involved billions of ringgit worth of investments, would become a world-class tourism destination with vibrant lifestyle in Kota Kinabalu and Sabah upon completion.

He said the TAED development would also upgrade the Tanjung Aru Beach by preserving its natural beauty and ensuring the viability of the commercial centres.

“Under the TAED development plan, Prince Philip Park that is renowned since the 70s will not only be retained, its beachfront will also be expanded,” he said during the question-and-answer session of the State Legislative Assembly sitting here on Monday.

He said the participation of small and medium business would also be prioritized in the area with emphasis on international standard service quality.

Hajiji said many investors have expressed their interest in TAED.

“The TAED will deliver huge economic spin-off during the construction phase and when the project is fully completed.

“TAED will create many job and business opportunities to the locals, including micro, small and medium enterprises, especially those in the hotel and tourism sector.

“TAED will become an icon of sustainable development and good environmental management, as well as a guideline to the real estate development and urban management in Sabah.”