New face Royston will continue predecessor’s plans if he wins Tellian seat

SIBU (Dec 6): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for Tellian, Royston Valentine, said that he will continue with his predecessor’s plans should he win the seat in the 12th Sarawak Election.

He assured that he was committed to serve the people of Tellian as well as bring more development to the constituency if he is given the chance.

“Yes, I will ensure that all the plans carried out by the GPS government will not be disrupted and will continue,” he told reporters after filing his nomination papers at the Pehin Setia Raja Building Conference Hall in Mukah today.

The new face is set for a showdown with three other candidates for the seat, where he will be going up against Mohd Awrn Lim Abdullah (PKR), Sait Junaidi (PSB) and Zainuddin Budug (PBK).

Touching on the election campaign, the 32-year-old said that there should not be any issues over that.

“People have already gotten used to the new norm after almost two years of the Covid-19 pandemic that has changed the people’s lifestyle.

“Nevertheless, we will try to take advantage of whatever means we can do to carry out our campaign in order to reach out to the people,” he added.

Royston added that the strict standard operating procedures set by the Election Commission was good as it would benefit all in terms of safety.

“We have no choice but to adhere to it to prevent the spread of the virus from getting worse,” he added.

In the 2016 election, BN’s Yussibnosh Balo garnered 5,087 votes to beat his sole challenger Asini Hasni Yahya from PKR who only managed to collect 666 votes.

The majority of the electorate in Tellian is Melanau, and the total registered voters stands at 10,059.