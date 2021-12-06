No surprises in Pending as four challengers seek to unseat Yong

KUCHING (Dec 6): As expected the Pending constituency will see a five-cornered fight when Sarawakians head to the polls on Dec 18.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Milton Foo Tiang Wee from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) was the earliest candidate to arrive at the nomination centre in the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) building at 8.08am with proposer Datuk Tan Jit Kee and proposer Kapitan Lau Thin Kin.

This is the second time the 44-year-old SUPP Youth Central secretary is attempting to unseat incumbent Violent Yong Wui Wui from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) following his first try in the 2016 polls.

In that straight fight, Foo lost to Yong by 5,012 votes.

Also hoping to end three-term Yong’s reign this time round are Chan Chee Hiong of the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), who arrived at 8.20am; Teo Kuang Kim of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), who arrived at 8.29am, and Tan Kay Hok of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) at 8.46am.

Moments later, Yong would be the last to arrive.

Returning officer Wong King Ming, who went through the nomination papers of the candidates and found them satisfactory, announced the five candidates at 10.25am.

Foo, who is a lawyer, filed his nomination papers at 9.01am.

Chan, 50, submitted his nomination papers at 9.06am. His proposer was Tho Tze Sing and seconder was Thien Kian Fah.

Construction consultant Teo, 62, was next to submit his nomination papers at 9.09am with Tay Moi Choo and Tay Teck Hua as proposer and seconder respectively.

Tan, 50, a businessman, submitted his nomination papers at 9.11am. His proposer was Chiew Boon Shen, while his seconder was Liew Kui Moon.

The returning officer received Yong’s nomination papers at 9.15am. Her proposer and seconder were Valerie Yong Wui Fei and Choo Chiew Jun.