No untoward incidents on nomination day, says Sarawak CP

KUCHING (Dec 6): No reports of untoward incidents or disturbances were recorded by the Sarawak police throughout the 12th Sarawak Election nomination day.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said that candidates at all 82 centres complied with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Overall, it was a smooth affair,” Aidi said when contacted today.

Among the SOPs set by the Election Commission (EC) for nomination day include no processions allowed for supporters to follow the candidate to the nomination centre.

Other SOPs include no gatherings of any kind by certain quarters and political supporters near the location of a nomination centre before and after a candidate is announced.

A political party’s representative who is not contesting in the election or supporters are not allowed to be at the nomination centre.

Throughout the entire period leading up to polling day, police can take action under the Election Offences Act 1954; Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988; Communications and Multimedia Act 1988; Penal Code; Road and Transport Act 1987; and other relevant Acts.

For the 12th Sarawak Election, there will 5,522 police personnel deployed throughout Sarawak until polling day, which falls on Dec 18.