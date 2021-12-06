Opar to see at least 5-cornered fight

KUCHING (Dec 6): At least a five-cornered fight is expected for Opar in the upcoming state polls as incumbent Datuk Ranum Mina will contest for the seat for the first time as an opposition candidate.

This is after Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) revealed the names of their candidates to contest in the constituency recently while Ranum looks set to join the race, albeit donning the colours of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) this time.

So it will be a five-cornered fight should there be no individuals joining the fray as independent candidates.

SUPP has recently named Billy Sujang to wrest the Opar seat for GPS while PBDSB is expected to field Saini Kakong, PBK to field Freddy Misid and PKR is expected field Meneng Biris as their candidate for the seat.

Billy, Saini, Freddy and Meneng will face an uphill battle against incumbent Ranum who has been assemblyman for Opar for 15 years. In other words, ever since the seat was first created in 2006, Opar has seen only one person as its elected representative in the person of Ranum.

A former Information Department field officer and Armed Forces personnel who hails from Kampung Pueh, Ranum’s first taste of becoming an assemblyman was when he was elected Tanjong Datu assemblyman in 2001.

When the Opar seat was created in 2006, he went on to contest in the new constituency and won. This could be due to his popularity as the area’s previous assemblyman, when it was still part of the Tanjong Datu constituency.

Throughout the years as Opar assemblyman, Ranum had always contested as candidate for the ruling state Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which has been rebranded to GPS in 2018, regardless of the political party he represented.

Although in 2006 and 2011 he contested as a candidate for SUPP and won on both occasions, he did not represent the party in the 2016 state election, but contested as a direct Sarawak BN candidate.

Such was the case because in 2016, he was part of the SUPP splinter group which formed the United People’s Party (UPP), a Sarawak BN-friendly party formed in 2014.

Things however become ‘interesting’ for the Opar seat in the upcoming state polls as Ranum will contest as a candidate for the opposition bloc for the first time in his political career after UPP, which has since been rebranded to PSB in 2018, decided become an entity which is not aligned to GPS in 2019.

Many who are following the developments of the Opar seat are eager to see how well the veteran politician, now donning the colours of PSB, will perform in the upcoming state polls; will the warrior from Kampung Pueh be able to remain as Opar assemblyman or will voters in Opar see a new guard after 15 years?

Looking at the candidates who will contest for the seat, Ranum will be up against candidates who not only have been going around lately telling the voters in Opar that they are capable of replacing Ranum as assemblyman, but are also local Dayaks like him.

GPS component party SUPP which claims the seat to be traditionally theirs would want to wrest the Opar seat from PSB this time around after it had not been theirs since 2016 and their pick for the task is Billy Sujang, who is a former Sarawak Chief Environmental Officer.

It was reported that Billy’s name was actually considered to be Sarawak BN candidate for the 2016 state election, but the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, who was Chief Minister, had the final word at the time and still wanted Ranum for the seat.

As for the PBDSB candidate Saini, he is from Kampung Kendaie, Lundu and was formerly with PKR in 2019 but quit in 2021 to join PBDSB.

Saini is a graduate from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and served in the academic line from 1982 to 2021, serving as headmaster of SK Telok Melano from 1993 to 1994 before being transferred to SK Biawak the next year.

From 1996 to 2005, Saini served in the Lundu District Education Office as head of a unit before serving again as headmaster in SK Raso from 2006 to 2010 and then at SK Holy Name until his retirement last year.

Saini currently serves as chairman of Malaysian Red Crescent Society Lundu Branch since 2018.

Not much has been revealed about Meneng and Freddy as of time of writing.

Meneng is known to be an active social activist. She is Sarawak PKR Women deputy chief and will be the only female contesting for the Opar seat.

As for PBK’s Freddy, he said that he works part-time as physiotherapist, a gym instructor and a yoga instructor while he also used to work in the hotel line.

Freddy who has an Executive Diploma in Business and Management hails from Kampung Selampit, Lundu and like Meneng, Freddy also said that he is a social activist.

The Opar constituency contains the polling districts of Sebiris, Jangkar, Sebandi, Temaga, Stungkor, Opar, Serayan, Rukam, Sembawang, Kandaie, Pasir Tengah, Sedaing, Biawak, Senibong, Sebako, Raso, Raso II, Bokah, Stom Muda, Selampit, Jugan and Stenggang.

It is part of the Mas Gading parliamentary constituency.

During the last state election in 2016, Ranum won the seat after securing a majority of 2,082 votes and garnering 3,665 votes in a four-cornered fight, defeating independent candidate Niponi Undek who garnered 1,583 votes, PKR’s Francis Teron (1,549 votes) and PBDSB’s Patrick Uren (524 votes).

Whoever wins the Opar seat in the next state polls will be a first-timer of sorts. Even if Ranum wins, he will win it for the first time as an opposition candidate and if any of the other candidates win, he or she will be the first person to win against Ranum in a state election.