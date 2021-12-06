PBDSB: Four candidates pull out from election

KUCHING (Dec 6): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) today confirmed that four of its 15 candidates withdrew from standing in the 12th State Election.

The four are Pok Ungkut (Balai Ringin), Ignatius Juseph Bunsuan (Batu Danau), Lingga Atok (Gedong) and Michael Empaling (Bukit Semuja).

The other 11 candidates were present at their respective nomination centres to send their names and particulars to the Election Commission (EC).

The other 11 confirmed candidates are party president Bobby William, who will be contesting Senadin; secretary-general Julius Enchana Jasper (Dudong); treasurer-general Sai Malaka (Katibas); Baba Emperan (Samalaju); Entusa Iman (Bukit Begunan); Kenneth Adan Silek (Murum); Leo Bunsu (Ngemah); Moses Ripai (Pelagus); Robert Saweng (Bukit Goram); Saini Kakong (Opar); and Sawing Kedit (Marudi).

When contacted, party vice president Rapelson Richard Hamit said that he still needed to get reports from the four candidates who pulled out from the race.

“I still do not know why they withdrew from contesting after they had been given appointment letters to stand for PBDSB. The four are still incommunicado with me,” he said.

He also clarified that PBDSB had also been eyeing the Telang Usan seat, but in the end, the unnamed candidate failed to turn up today.

Earlier today, Bobby said that the candidate had decided to pull out at the very last minute, saying that she felt that she was “not fully prepared”.

Previous reports stated that PBDSB was keen on the Telang Usan seat but were coy about revealing who the candidate was even three days before nomination day.