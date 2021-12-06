PKR changes Satok candidate to Nor Irwan at the last minute

KUCHING (Dec 6): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has made a last-minute change to their candidate for the Satok seat, a Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) stronghold.

PKR had previously announced that Nor Dahlia Esapian Eyau was its candidate for the seat, but this morning Datuk Ir Dr Nor Irwan Ahmat Nor showed up at the nomination centre at SK Rakyat here.

Nor Irwan had previously contested in the 2018 General Election by contesting in the Petra Jaya parliamentary seat but he was defeated by Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof of PBB.

Fadillah had garnered 28,306 votes while Nor Irwan took 13,289 votes.

Speaking to reporters after the closing of the nomination, Nor Irwan said he hoped to be able to bring forward the concerns of the people in Satok to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) if elected.

“By looking at the present situation, with Allah’s blessing, I hope we can give a good fight because we can see that the people are facing many problems all over the country, including the increase in the costs of living,” he said.

Nor Irwan said he would give his full commitment to highlight the people’s concerns if given a chance to serve in the DUN, as well as providing check and balance to the state government.

When asked about the last-minute changes to PKR’s candidate for Satok, Nor Irwan said it was due to a ‘technical issue’ and it had been decided by PKR national president Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“She (Nor Dahlia) is good. Only a small technical issue. Anyway, our President has the wisdom to decide,” he said.

Nor Irwan will be up against Datuk Ibrahim Baki (GPS-PBB) and Awang Badele Awang Ali (PBK) in the 12th state election.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been on his ninth term as Satok assemblyman since 1981, and for this coming state polls he will be contesting in Gedong.

In the 2016 state election, Abang Johari had beaten his opponent from PKR, Mohammad Salleh Shawkatali with a majority of 5,045 votes to retain the Satok seat.