PSB candidate Liu to fight for development, promote agro and industrial activities for Batu Kitang if given mandate

KUCHING (Dec 6): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) candidate for Batu Kitang Liu Thian Leong will fight for the development and upgrading of infrastructure as well as promote agricultural and industrial activities for the people of Batu Kitang.

As a businessman himself, he sees the socio-economic benefits that will be enjoyed by the people in the constituency through these developments, particularly the small and medium-scale farmers and entrepreneurs.

“We also want to improve education and skills training opportunities for the youths as well as set up a welfare fund for those in need in Batu Kitang.

“At the same time, we want to develop several places with great potential in the eco-tourism sector as Batu Kitang is located close to the outskirts of Kuching City,” he said when met at the nomination centre at the Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) today.

Liu will be facing opponents from GPS-SUPP incumbent Lo Khere Chiang, Wong Tun Teck (PBK) and Abdul Aziz Isa (PH-DAP).

The manifesto, Liu said, was the result of efforts in reaching out to the people at the grassroots level to listen to their grievances and wishes.

“We have carried out various activities and assistance such as food distribution during the restriction of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he added.

He also said that his party will use its Facebook page ‘PSB Batu Kitang N.13’, which currently has over 51,000 followers, to campaign.

Besides that, he said he will be using WhatsApp messaging and short message service (SMS) during the campaigning period.

Meanwhile, Lo, who is also PMC chairman, expressed delight at the four-cornered fight, while wishing the other candidates all the best.

“I have worked hard for this opportunity and I feel the other candidates are the same.

“Our goal is to make a better Sarawak. We will all work hard,” he said.

On the difficulties to campaign, Lo said he has been using Facebook as a medium of communication.

“I will continue to share with the people through my Facebook,” he said.