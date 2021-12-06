PSB has set up visionary team for Sibu – Wong

SIBU (Dec 6): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh yesterday announced the setting up of a new five-member visionary team to bring development to Sibu people.

The team will be led by Wong himself.

The other members of the team are PSB candidates Wong Hie Pieng (Dudong), Dr Low Chong Nguan (Pelawan), Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek) and Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud (Nangka).

“We have formed a team. I hope this team led by an old man like me will emulate what was done before (by the then) visionary team at the beginning of the century between 2000 and 2010.

“I hope Sibu people will give our team full support.

“We hope people of Sibu will see us as a strong team to bring Sibu development to help the people of Sibu,” Wong told a press conference, after announcing the names of the 69 candidates to contest under PSB ticket in the 12th state election.

In fact, he pointed out, his late son Dato Andrew Wong had planned out all the development strategies, particularly during the 2018 parliamentary election.

He recalled that the late Andrew had engaged a consultant to do a detailed study on where the traffic problem was in Sibu.

“A detailed plan has been brought up, even budget provided; we can implement right away. There are about six congested areas.

“On top of that, we are going to build out lane roads to divert traffic away and we are going to build also six outer ring roads,” he revealed.

Earlier on, he called on Sarawakians to give PSB a chance this coming state election, so that they can bring better life to the people of Sarawak.