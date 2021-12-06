PSB’s Mohd Sofian wants to be a ‘giant killer’, wrest Gedong from GPS

KUCHING (Dec 6): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Gedong, Mohd Sofian Fariz Sharbini, 36, sees himself as a ‘giant killer’ if PSB manages to wrest the seat from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

When comparing the two parties, he said PSB is a single platform for the unity of all races in Sarawak whereas GPS is just a coalition of parties.

Mohd Sofian, who got his appointment letter to stand as candidate two days ago, on a personal basis has done his walkabout and behind-the-scenes campaigning for several months in the constituency.

Hailing from Kampung Tanchong in Gedong, the businessman will be facing the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who is also GPS chairman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president.

“We will do our best and I label myself as a giant killer. With 70 seats contested, I think PSB can form the next State government,” he said.

One of his campaigning strategies is via the Facebook page Belia Sarawak Baru (BSB), said Mohd Sofian, adding that BSB is his non-governmental organisation (NGO) platform.

He also said he is an NGO activist and likes organising sporting activities like motor sport.

Apart from Abang Johari, Mohd Sofian will also be facing Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) candidate Kamal Bujang and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Tomson Marcus Ango.

Kamal, 58, is a retired educationist whose last post in the civil service was headmaster of SK Pridan in Serian. He hails from Kampung Tengah, Gedong.

Tomson, 56, a self-employed who hails from Kampung Simpok, is PBK’s best bet in toppling GPS in the Malay-dominant rural-based Gedong.

Gedong incumbent Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais was Abang Johari’s candidacy proposer in this election slated for Dec 18.