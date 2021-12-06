Sarawak election: SUPP’s Foo pledges to ‘rebuild Pending’ if he wins seat

KUCHING (Dec 6): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth Central secretary Milton Foo has pledged to rebuild Pending if he wins the seat in the 12th Sarawak Election.

Contesting under the SUPP-Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) banner, the 44-year-old lawyer will be contesting for the second time in Pending, after losing to Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Violet Yong in 2016.

Foo will be squaring off in a five-cornered fight against incumbent Yong as well as Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Tan Kay Hock, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Teo Kuang Kim and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party’s (Aspirasi) Chan Chee Hiong.

“It is time for us to rebuild Pending, as the people deserve better living standards in a lively urban district while their children deserve a holistic and conducive learning environment.

“Pending is a residential area which has remained the same for the past 15 years without any significant improvements in the lives or livelihood of its people.

“The three-term DAP incumbent has failed to bring any physical development to Pending,” Foo lamented in a press conference at the SUPP Pending branch today.

During the press conference, Foo unveiled a six-point manifesto and said that the main priority was to turn Pending into a vibrant business district by creating lively urban neighbourhoods and revamping rundown commercial areas.

“We want to infuse new vitality into Pending’s commercial and residential areas, which have gradually lost their glory over the years.

“We will rebuild Pending and transform Kenyalang, Icom Square, City Square and the surrounding areas into places full of energy, enthusiasm, activity and life,” he said.

Foo said that he also wished to see a safe community in Pending, where it will be a great place to live, work and play as well as bolster public safety through the application of smart city technology and installing CCTVs at hotspots and strategic locations to ensure the safety, welfare and wellbeing of the people.

“We will rebuild Pending as a smart city using data and technology to ensure the residents will not be left behind in the Kuching Smart City Master Plan,” said the SUPP Pending branch assistant secretary.

If elected, he also pledged to create smart schools by upgrading and developing the ICT hardware and software technology of the seven primary schools and four secondary schools in the constituency.

“We will strive to set up multimedia classrooms and ensure teachers and students can enjoy their teaching and learning process in a more effective, comfortable and holistic environment. We will also set up a taskforce to monitor school issues despite education being under the purview of the federal government.”

As for infrastructure development, Foo plans to develop and upgrade various basic infrastructure in Pending including the drainage systems in several areas such as Penyau Road and Bintawa fishing village which are often affected by flash floods during heavy downpours.

He further listed out plans such as upgrading the internet connectivity there as well as equipping the constituency with better medical facilities, especially for the elderly and disabled communities.

Foo added that if he were the elected representative, he would seek to reduce and resettle urban squatter families by providing them with proper housing and a better living environment.

“We will assist and relocate some 300 squatter families in Pending to proper, safe and comfortable housing areas, some of which are available under various initiatives and programmes by the state government,” he said.