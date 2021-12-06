Sarawak election: The race begins

Candidates to file papers today, subdued atmosphere expected in line with EC Covid SOPs

KUCHING (Dec 6): Nomination for the 12th State Election has finally arrived, with candidates in their respective party colours set to show up at the 82 designated nomination centres to file in their forms this morning.

Based on recent announcements by the contesting parties, we can expect a crowded field in many, if not all, of the 82 state seats up for grabs, with Dudong potentially seeing as many as eight contestants.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) have announced their candidates and constituencies where they contest.

But unlike the previous elections, there will not be big rallies this time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Election Commission (EC) forbidding gatherings and processions of supporters at all venues during nomination day.

In the past, nomination day would have been a carnival-like day as large crowds of supporters accompany candidates to the nomination centres, bearing party flags, shouting battle cries and even singing and playing musical instruments.

For this ‘pandemic polls’, the nomination process will be held in the new norms based on EC-issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb Covid-19, although some small crowds of supporters could be expected in several venues to shore support for the candidates.

All nomination centres are open from 9am today for the candidates to file in their papers. They must do it before 10am or risk having their nomination rejected.

Though the Meteorological Department has forecast rain this morning in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah, this will not likely dampen the heat of the nomination process.

Based on the list of centres released by the EC, most of these centres comprise school halls, civic centres, sports complexes, community halls, meeting rooms at government offices, as well as libraries.

The building of Kuching City South Council (MBKS) will have its facilities used for nomination processes of three constituencies.

Its auditorium will be the nomination centre for Padungan; its training room on the mezzanine floor for Pending; and foyer for Batu Lintang.

After the nomination period is closed, the returning officers (RO) will process the papers submitted at the centre. After going through all due processes, the ROs will announce the candidates eligible to contest.

Once the nomination process is over, the candidates can commence campaigning for 12 days but again, this can only be done in the new norms due to the pandemic.

There will be no ceramah, according to the SOPs released for the election, but exception for physical meetings in a controlled environment between candidates and voters is given only to areas with limited internet access.

Candidates are encouraged instead to use social media for their campaigning. Already, there are videos made by political parties introducing candidates and promoting the party’s objectives now posted and circulated on social media platforms.

If past polls are any indication, billboards and posters in a kaleidoscope of colours and shapes bearing political messages and caricature will dot the landscape.

Already, there party flags, fishtails and banners hanging along roads, but expect more after nomination process ends today.

Additionally, there will be the distribution of election brochures, pamphlets and leaflets, and you can expect to see some in your mailbox or tucked on the front gate or even under the wiper of your car.

GPS is contesting all 82 seats of which 24 are new faces. It will also be the election debut for GPS using its own symbol, after exiting Barisan Nasional (BN).

From the 82 GPS candidates, 47 will come from its biggest component Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), 18 from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), 11 from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and six from Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

PSB on the other hand announced yesterday its candidates for 69 seats, with ‘one or two more’ to be known today.

DAP, PKR and Amanah, which are allies in Pakatan Harapan (PH), will be contesting using their respective party logo. DAP will contest in 26 seats, PKR in 28 and Amanah in nine, with no clash of seats between DAP and PKR unlike in 2016.

Aspirasi, on the other hand, will go for 20 seats while PBDSB has announced it is contesting in 16. Although both parties had agreed to form a pact called Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Gasak), it looks like candidates from both parties will go head to head in some of the seats.

PBK, which announced its candidates in stages, had pledged to contest in all 82 seats but as of yesterday, the party had yet to announce the rest of its candidates even though its last press statement said it would be doing so in due course.

PAS, meanwhile, will contest in only one seat – Beting Maro – compared to 11 in 2016, as it tries to make a breakthrough by focusing its resources on winning its first seat in Sarawak.

The participation of PAS is somewhat of a surprise as it is now a partner in the federal government with GPS.

GPS’ other federal partners, namely Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Barisan Nasional (BN), have announced they will not take part in this election but instead render their support for GPS to form the next state government.

The newly-registered Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), also announced it will support GPS although there have been talks that several independent candidates linked to the party may contest.

The full lineup of candidates will only be known by this afternoon after the nomination process ends at all 82 centres. Based on past elections, there could be last-minute submissions by individuals contesting as independent candidates, sudden withdrawal by candidates, and even candidates having their nomination papers rejected.

The possibility of GPS winning some seats uncontested as in previous elections cannot be discounted as their opponents have not announced candidates for all 82 seats at the time of writing.

A total of 1,252,014 voters eligible to cast their ballots for this election will get to choose the candidates of their choice and ultimately decide which party gets the mandate to form the next government.

The latest electoral roll, which includes the Supplementary Electoral Roll (DPT) of Second Quarter 2021 (ST2/2021), will be used.

From the total figure, 1,228,858 or 98.15 per cent are regular voters, 12,585 military personnel and spouses, 10,458 police personnel and spouses, while 113 are overseas voters.