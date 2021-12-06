Mambong incumbent Dr Jerip to face PSB, DAP, Aspirasi and PBK

KUCHING (Dec 6): As expected, Mambong seat will see a five-cornered fight with the incumbent Datuk Dr Jerip Susil from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) being challenged by candidates from four other parties.

Dr Jerip, 64, will face Sanjan Daik from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Chang Hon Hiung from Democratic Action Party (DAP), Chong Siew Hung from Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) and Joshua Roman from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

The nomination process taking place at the Siburan sub-district office saw Dr Jerip being the first to submit his nomination papers at 9.01am.

He was proposed by Datuk Detta Samen and seconded by Wadel Boyod.

Joshua, 61, was the second candidate to submit nomination papers at 9.05am, with his proposer Dawi Swen and seconder Bibiana Ng.

The third nomination papers were received from Sanjan, 61, at 9.10am. He was proposed by Bereng Ngaie and seconded by Robert Oren.

Chong, 45, was the fourth candidate to submit nomination papers at 9.15am.

She is also the only female candidate. Her proposer was Bong Siaw Phin and seconder Ten Lee Moi.

The fifth candidate submitting nomination papers was Chang, 57, at 9.20am.

He was proposed by Diog Dios and seconded by Chong Vui Sin.

Returning officer Ranum Bari made the announcement of eligible candidates at 10.55am after no nomination papers were rejected.