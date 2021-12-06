Sarawak pullers receive booster shot for national championships

KUCHING (Dec 6): The 24-member Sarawak team are better prepared mentally after a motivational pep-talk conducted by renowned sports psychologist Frederick Tan at Premier 101 Armwrestling Club training centre on Sunday evening.

Team coach Dominic Johnny said the tips provided by Tan will come in handy when the state pullers take on the challenge at the National Armwrestling Championships at Tropicana Aman Recreational Hub in Selangor this Saturday.

“The pullers are very lucky to have Tan who have mentored top Malaysian athletes like former world number one men’s singles player Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei and tenpin bowler Datuk Shalin Zulkifli to share his knowledge and experience.

“We have six first-timers in the team and I am confident that they now know what to do and how to face their opponents in the competition.

“The pullers making their debut in the national meet are Doliton Joos Kaling, Ruzehy Jolomi, Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, Acho Prince Kee Zing Yang, Rengga Ansok and Flora Claudia Jolo Patrick,” he said when met after the pep-talk.

According to Dominic, Tan taught the pullers what they should know before, during and after the competition.

“They were told to focus on the competition, have no fear of their opponents and strongly believe that they can win.

“The pullers are also briefed on the importance of enjoying themselves.

“For those who were unable to attend the talk, I have made a video recording and will share with them via Telegram or Facebook,” he said.

The women’s team comprises national puller Abigail Kee Zing Ning who will be looking to defend her crown in the Above 75kg Women’s Right Hand, Flora, Tracey Edwina Hughes and Bernice Gan Siew Hua.

In the men’s master/senior/youth/junior teams are Oscar Mason Chai, Hariz Joseph Abdullah, Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, Jong Chi Joon, Dominic Johnny, Doliton Joos Kaling, Ruzehy Jolomi, Mohd Nor Shyefful Hafiz Duan, Acho Prince Kee Zing Yang, Ng Evin Lee, Darren Ng Kwok Hou, Cristal Adam Jabry, Geehadius Edward, Gibson Legan, Bangga Seman, Bonnyface Ronny Steven Ajak, Webselt Legan Joseph, Kenny Choo Tzan Liong, Rengga Ansok, Brendan Teng Guan Wei.

The team manager is Premier 101 Armwrestling Club president Dato Sri Teng Chi Lik and accompanying the team are team advisor Dr Stephen Kee Chu Kiong who is Premier 101 Armwrestling Club deputy president and referee Abisadj Kee Zing Yi.