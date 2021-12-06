Seeking seventh term, Soon Koh leads the charge for PSB in Bawang Assan

SIBU (Dec 6): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh is contesting the Bawang Assan seat for the seventh time, with four others hoping to defeat him this time round.

Returning officer Suhaili Mohamed announced at around 10.30am today that Wong would face Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Amy Lau Bik Yieng from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Michelle Ling Shyan Mih from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), and Independent Ricky Enteri.

Speaking to reporters, Wong said he is confident he would retain the seat despite contesting under the new platform of PSB.

“Ours is the biggest opposition party and we hope to do well to somehow change the political scenario in Sarawak after 58 years of rule by the same party and I think it is time that the people of Sarawak should make a choice, an alternative choice to bring about a better Sarawak, a better future for Sarawak,” he said.

“I think it is going to be a keen competition between PSB and GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak). I hope that this sentiment for change can be transformed into votes for us. We hope to bring about an alternative government in Sarawak.”

Lau called on voters to examine his actions and track record.

“I must have confidence. If I do not have confidence I would not be here,” he said.

“I’ve served in Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) as a councillor for 10 years, the track record is there. I also served in Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) for almost four years and one year and a half in the Senate. My performance is there for all to see; judge me by my actions.”

A new face in Bawang Assan constituency, Lee said her age should work in her favour.

“Because I have the advantage of being young, I can work more,” said the 25-year-old lawyer.

On the other hand, Amy said it would be a tough fight in Bawang Assan as both Wong and Lau are very experienced politicians.

However, she said DAP remains the better choice for Sarawak and Malaysia.

“Sarawak needs new blood in politics and new politics for good governance and clean administration with full transparency,” said the English language tutor, who will use social media and different e-platforms to campaign.

Meanwhile, Ricky, 30, said he trusted voters to make the wise choice.

The operator of a business that runs computer classes said he is a former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member.

“Today I contest on my own, I have no affiliate or connection with any parties,” he said.

Ricky added he would campaign using social media as well as send brochures to longhouses with the help of his friends.