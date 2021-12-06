Subdued nomination process belies big fight for DAP stronghold of Padungan

KUCHING (Dec 6): With boisterous processions of supporters disallowed due to Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs), it was a quiet affair at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) auditorium – the nomination centre for Padungan constituency – today.

Despite the subdued atmosphere, the Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) stronghold will definitely be a hot seat to watch.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Raymond Thong Ee Yu, 72, was the first to arrive at the nomination centre at 8am.

The PBK director of political affairs was accompanied by proposer Chong Chik Kiang and seconder Lim Beng Hua.

First time contester for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Datuk Wee Hong Seng was the next to arrive at 8.16am.

The Kuching South Mayor’s proposer was Tay Yu Siang, while his seconder was Dr Shajahan Sayed Ahmad.

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo, 62, arrived at 8.23am with proposer Weenie Chua and seconder Robert Ng.

The final candidate to arrive at 8.30am was DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, 50, with proposer Jong Yee Hung and seconder Chan Kong Sin.

The Kota Sentosa incumbent returned to Padungan – where he was first elected in 2001 and began DAP’s reign in the seat – after incumbent Wong King Wei quit the party in July last year.

At 10.15am, returning officer Theresa Korina Peter announced that all four candidates had successfully submitted their nomination papers.

Wee was the first to submit his documents at 9am, followed by Thong at 9.03am, Soo at 9.05am, and Chong at 9.09am.