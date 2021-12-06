Talib gets all-out support from PBB Jepak branch to defend his seat

BINTULU (Dec 6): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Jepak branch will remain united and fully support Jepak incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip to defend his seat in the 12th state election.

In stating this, PBB Jepak deputy chairman Saidi Abang Samsuddin said the PBB Jepak branch, party members and the people welcomed and fully supported the decision of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also PBB president and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, to entrust Talib to defend the seat for GPS.

“The branch committee is pretty sure that the selection was based on the trust of the top leadership on Talib’s performance and services in DUN Jepak for the past five terms,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

Present at the press conference were PBB Jepak secretary Shamsudin Abd Razak, its information chief Othman Mat, treasurer Abdul Hadi Julaihi, Youth chief Jeffri Johari, Women wing secretary Noriha Ali and other committee members.

Saidi said they respected the decision of the chief minister as it was made for the sake of the people, party and holistic development in Jepak constituency.

“Let us all go out to cast a vote in DUN Jepak, and vote for the victory of GPS for the benefit of our future generation,” he said.

Asked on the PBB Jepak election machinery, Saidi said they are all prepared for the campaigning activities to ensure the victory of GPS in the coming election.

He said the method of campaigning would depend on the standard operating procedure to be released by the Election Commission soon.

But he said as far as the PBB Jepak election machinery is concerned, they are well prepared for the election.

Commenting on the candidates from opposition parties in Jepak, especially when the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) seems not naming their candidate yet, Saidi said they are not worried about any opposition parties.

“We get ready to win the seat, in democracy anybody can stand,” he said.

Talib, who is Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman), has been representing Jepak since 1996.

The Jepak state constituency has been one of the strongholds for Barisan Nasional – now GPS – in Bintulu.

In the last state election in 2016, Talib, who is PBB Jepak chairman, won with a majority of 4,201 votes by garnering 6,342 votes against PKR’s Abdul Jalil Bujang (2,141), Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) candidate Kiprawi Aman (406), Independent Wong Hau Ming (190) and STAR’s Mohammed Anuar Abd Hamid (136).