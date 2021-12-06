Three-cornered fight in Bukit Saban as Uggah faces off against PSB, PKR

SPAOH (Dec 6): It will be a three-cornered fight in Bukit Saban this state election with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) incumbent Datuk Amar Doulgas Uggah Embas facing candidates from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

The candidates for PSB and PKR are Andria Gelayan and Mikael Matthew Abdullah respectively.

Uggah, who is Deputy Chief Minister, was seen making his way into the nomination centre at the Spaoh Sub-district Office at 8.20am.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president was accompanied by his proposer Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat and seconder Nahariah Mohd Spawi.

Uggah submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer Charlie Keling at 9.20am.

Prior to the incumbent’s submission, Mikael, who arrived at the nomination centre at 8am, submitted his nomination papers at 9.01am.

At 9.10am, Andria was seen entering the sub-district office to file in his nomination papers.

In the 2016 state election, Uggah defeated a PKR candidate Noel Changgai Bucking in a straight fight with a 4,599-vote majority.