Three-cornered fight in Jemoreng after PBK candidate’s nomination papers rejected

MUKAH (Dec 6): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) Jemoreng candidate Zainudin Zainal’s nomination papers were rejected after his seconder withdrew at the last minute.

This was confirmed by the Jemoreng Returning Officer Wan Hipni Wan Mohamad.

“The seconder withdrew which resulted in incomplete nomination papers,” said the officer.

Following this, Jemoreng will see a three-cornered fight between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Amanah Negara (PAN) and an Independent candidate.

Incumbent Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya (GPS) will square off against Dr Osman Rafaee (Ind) and Zainab Suhaili (PAN).