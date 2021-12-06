Tuaran has most new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 6): Covid-19 cases in Sabah continued on a downward trend with 271 cases reported on Monday compared to 294 on Sunday.

Tuaran with 43 cases has overtaken Kota Kinabalu as the district with the highest number of new infections. The latter recorded 38 cases.

Putatan with 15 new cases is now third on the list of infections while Ranau with only eight new cases on Monday compared to 28 on Sunday is now out of the ‘Group of Four’.

Overall, the number of new cases in most districts in Sabah has stabilized. A total of 23 out of 27 districts in Sabah recorded the number of new cases below the level of 20, 17 of them recorded only one case and there were no new cases in six districts.

The Covid-19 virus claimed another three lives, two in Pitas and one in the state capital.

Although the three fatalities were reported on Monday, the deaths did not necessarily occur on the same day, state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun reiterated.

This is because there are cases which need time to verify and they are reported later from the actual date of the person passing away.

He also stressed that of the 217 cases reported on Monday, 119 were from close contact screening.

“It can be concluded that there is still a high probability of non compliance with the SOPs that have been outlined despite various calls and recommendations made by the government,” he lamented.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said that as of Monday 225,609 individuals have recovered from their infection while another 1,326 patients are still being treated.

According to him, 635 of them are in hospital, 666 people are in the low risk public quarantine and treatment centres, 23 in temporary detention centres and two in private medical facilities.

The number of those under critical care is 63 where 57 of them are in ICU, he said, adding 24 individuals are on ventilators. The number of unvaccinated patients in stage four and five is 45 (26.79 per cent).

Masidi disclosed that as of Dec 5, 2,393,509 individuals in Sabah are fully vaccinated while another 2,442,189 people have received one dose of the vaccine.

He also said that as of Monday, a total of 679,594 food baskets have been distributed to those affected by the pandemic.