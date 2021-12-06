Two to contest against Awang Tengah in Bukit Sari after PKR no-show at nomination

MIRI (Dec 6): Bukit Sari incumbent Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan will be facing only two opponents in the 12th Sarawak election after Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) candidate Japar Suyut failed to turn up to submit his nomination form today.

Only Alias Mail of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Riyah Basra of Parti Bumi Kenyalang from the opposition came to submit their nomination forms before the 10am deadline.

Japar’s no-show raised some eyebrows as he was a perennial candidate for PKR in past state and parliamentary elections.

Awang Tengah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, arrived first at the centre with his proposer Awang @ Ibrahim Ahmat and seconder Abdul Kadari @ Abdul Kadir Tusin at 7.50am.

This was followed by Alias, a former assistant director of the Immigration Department 8.45am and Riyah at 8.56am.

Returning officer Ladin Atok later announced that all the nominations from the three candidates were accepted by the Election Commission.