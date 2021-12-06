Uggah confident voters in Bukit Saban to go for GPS

KUCHING (Dec 6): Bukit Saban incumbent Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is confident that voters in the constituency will once again deliver the seat to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) this 12th State Election.

He said though the constituents have enjoyed many developments and progress, they still hunger for more.

“They are looking forward to plans and programmes to upgrade their socio-economy.

“This is what I plan to do in the next five years, to help them generate income,” said Uggah, who will be defending the seat for the second term.

The deputy chief minister said this at a gathering held at his longhouse, Rh Menit Unsu, Penom, in Ulu Paku near Spaoh yesterday.

He said he not only wanted to continue what he had done for his constituents but to add on more developments for them as well.

“But a candidate who wants to face me…he has been spreading many lies against me to defame or slander me.

“He is also singing the same old tune that there is not enough or little development in the constituency,” said Uggah.

However, he added, the voters in Bukit Saban are neither blind nor stupid as they can differentiate lies and mere promises.

“They know who can serve them, who can deliver to them. I am confident that they will vote for development and progress.

“They also want stability so that more can be done for their and their future generation benefits. As such, they will cast their votes strongly in GPS favour,” he said.

He expressed his hope that all voters in his constituency will come out and cast their votes on Dec 18 as every vote counts.

“Give a helping hand to elderly folks who are unwell.

“Tell them that the GPS symbol is the Kenyalang GPS and no longer the more familiar ‘dacing’ (scale) symbol of Barisan Nasional which we are no longer a part of,” he said.

Uggah admitted that this coming election will be held in an extremely difficult situation as the country is still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He thus reminded all to continue to strictly observe all standard operating procedures (SOPs) including the wearing of face masks at all times and to maintain physical distancing.

“If there are those who do not bother about the SOPs especially during the campaigning period, please report them to the police.

“We are all responsible to safeguard each other’s health,” said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman.

Betong member of parliament Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, Uggah’s wife Dato Doreen Mayang, Temenggong Richard Mullok and political secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Richard Rapu were among those present.