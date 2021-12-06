‘Up to Tanjong Datu constituents to choose right candidate for them’, says PSB hopeful

LUNDU (Dec 6): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) candidate for Tanjong Datu, Jery’in Fauzi, is leaving it up to the constituents to choose the right candidate to represent them.

However, he said that if they wanted change, they should give the mandate to PSB.

When met after nomination day at the Lundu Community Hall today, he said that his goal was to give economic equality to all races and religions.

“This is why I feel the need to contest here. If I win, I will help the needy so that they can feel more at ease. I am from a poor family, so I know how they feel,” he said.

When asked about his campaigning strategy, Jery’in who hails from Kpg Sekambal here said that he would use social media platforms to attract voters.

The 66-year-old is a civil servant retiree at the State Secretary’s Office and later worked as an administrative officer at the Sarawak Skills Development Centre.

He also graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UITM) Sarawak campus.

Meanwhile, Independent candidate Abdul Talip Ba’ee said that he believed Tanjong Datu voters are aware of the weaknesses and shortcomings of the previous government.

“That is why I am willing to be an Independent and contest here. I think many members of our community are also aware of the weaknesses and shortcomings of our government,” he said.

Abdul Talip, 68, is a retired teacher with a Master’s degree in Information Management Science from UITM. He worked as a lecturer in UNITAR for about three years before becoming a headmaster. He had also previously worked at the Rajang Teachers College as a lecturer.

This is his first foray into politics, contesting for the first time in the Tanjong Datu constituency.

Jery’in and Abdul Talip will be facing Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS-PBB) new face and son of the late Pehin Sri Datuk Patinggi Adenan Satem, Azizul Annuar Adenan as well as Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) candidate Goem Pijar.