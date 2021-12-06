Vote against five decades of empty promises – DAP candidate

BINTULU (Dec 6): Sarawakians must vote against five decades of empty promises by the same ruling regime, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Samalaju Tonny Ung.

Despite the sweet talks, he added, Sarawak has one of the highest poverty incidences in the country.

“A deputy minister has recently revealed that absolute poverty cases in Sarawak are among the highest, which is very unfortunate,” he said.

Citing official statistics, Ung criticised the Sarawak government for their failure to alleviate poverty despite the significant economic role Sarawak has in Malaysia.

“Sarawak is responsible for 9.5 per cent of Malaysia’s gross domestic product in 2020, but after 50 years under the same Sarawak government, many areas are still deprived of clean water and electricity,” he pointed out.

According to him, the impoverishment in Sarawak is most felt by the residents of longhouses situated far from towns where basic infrastructure to provide reliable supply of water and electricity is still found wanting.

“It’s heart-wrenching to see residents of longhouses having to walk several kilometres into the forest to get fresh water for their daily use,” said Ung, who has been providing aid to the community since the dawn of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The DAP candidate urged fellow Sarawakians to use their vote in the upcoming 12th Sarawak election to build a better Sarawak.

“Enough with five decades of empty promises, we must vote for the sake of Sarawak’s future,” Ung stressed.

Ung will be challenging Samalaju incumbent Datuk Majang Renggi, who won the seat in 2016 for Barisan Nasional (BN).

In a three-cornered fight, Majang received 5,456 votes against Baba Emperan from DAP who obtained 2,992 votes while Zharudin Narudin of Parti Islam SeMalaysia polled 447 votes.

Majang from Parti Rakyat Sarawak won the new seat for BN with a 2,464-vote majority.